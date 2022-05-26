PolkaWar Market Cap Tops $727,915.15 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $727,915.15 and approximately $203,168.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 214.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,976.96 or 1.67239567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 384.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00506639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

