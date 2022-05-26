Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.78) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.25) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.62).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 235 ($2.96) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($21.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 794.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

