Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $247,762.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $247,762.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

