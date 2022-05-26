PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.53. PowerSchool shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PowerSchool by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

