Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 10,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

