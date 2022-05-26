Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:PEYE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 10,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.
