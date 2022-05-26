Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Tops $414,984.75

Primas (PST) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $414,984.75 and approximately $104,326.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00215840 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006712 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.