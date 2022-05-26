Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) EVP Wee Yee Cheong Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

