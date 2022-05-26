Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $74.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 1,461,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,365. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

