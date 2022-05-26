Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $13.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Progenity during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 1,174,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,605. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

