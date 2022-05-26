Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.
Shares of PGNY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. Progyny has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.
In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
