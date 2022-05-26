Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of PGNY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. Progyny has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,922,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

