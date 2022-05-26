ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Up 2.1%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.19. 277,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,238,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.