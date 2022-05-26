PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report $471.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the highest is $480.90 million. PTC reported sales of $435.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.51. 6,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,206. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

