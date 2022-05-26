PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.15% of PTC worth $307,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

