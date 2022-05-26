Public Mint (MINT) 1-Day Volume Hits $49,719.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $49,719.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.