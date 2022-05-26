Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 640 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of CONMED worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $14,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $10,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

