Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.10 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

