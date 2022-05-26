Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

