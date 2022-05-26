Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.