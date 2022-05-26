Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 880 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.60 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

