Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,600 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BRP by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $71.85 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.