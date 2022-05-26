Qcash Market Capitalization Achieves $52.90 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and $392.72 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

