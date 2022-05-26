QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $53.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.02. QCR has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

