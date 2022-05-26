QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $201,710.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 474.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

