Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

