Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.13. 12,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,524. Qualys has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,137 shares of company stock worth $6,702,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

