Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,744 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qualys stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.