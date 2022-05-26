Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,744 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys stock opened at $125.38 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

