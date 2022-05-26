Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,839 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $156.44. 16,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,277. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.