Quantitative Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

ETN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. 21,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

