Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $761,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.04. 264,703 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $259.18.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

