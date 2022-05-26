Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 62,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,615. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

