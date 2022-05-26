Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Southern by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.61. 53,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,987 shares of company stock worth $24,296,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.