Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded up $19.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,297. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $689.78.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.