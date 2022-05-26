Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 151,277 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,277 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 92,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,570. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $60.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.