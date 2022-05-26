Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 17,739 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.86. 15,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

