Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.14. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

