Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,366 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

