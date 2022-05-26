Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,945,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,446,000 after acquiring an additional 375,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 192,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

