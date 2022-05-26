QuickSwap Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $69.48 or 0.00239585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,724.17 or 1.78352455 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 354.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00512301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030983 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

