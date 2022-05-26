Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 219.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

QNRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

