Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 219.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

QNRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

