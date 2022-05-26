Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 219.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.
QNRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $35.52.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
