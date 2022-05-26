Qurate Retail, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
QRTEP opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $110.00.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
