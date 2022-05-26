Qurate Retail, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

QRTEP opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.