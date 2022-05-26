Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

NASDAQ ALORU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

