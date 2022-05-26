Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBAX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. 5,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,562. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

