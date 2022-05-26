Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,074,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,059,000. SILVERspac makes up 0.5% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 28.86% of SILVERspac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,063,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. SILVERspac Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

