Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.22% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.04.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

