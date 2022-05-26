Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,300,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 22,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,975. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

