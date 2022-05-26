Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 600,000 Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 10.43% of Mercato Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ MPRA remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.