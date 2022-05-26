Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.06% of PepperLime Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PEPL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,856. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

