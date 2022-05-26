Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Sells 18,199 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.