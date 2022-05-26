Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.97 Million Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 6.96% of ESGEN Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAC. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,944,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,017,000.

ESAC remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

