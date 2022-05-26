Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.04% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTE remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

